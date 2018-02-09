Small amphibious plane ends up at Sanibel beach after taking on water

A small rental plane wound up having to be towed out of San Carlos Bay Friday afternoon.

After successfully landing the Icon A5 amphibious light-sport plane it started taking on water and was unable to take off again.

The plane was towed by a boater into the beach area near the Sanibel fishing pier, surprising many beach goers.

The owner is on the way from Tampa to repair the disabled plane. There is no fuel leakage and no injuries.

A plane that arrived to help tow the disabled plane back to shore reportedly got stuck in shallow water as well.

