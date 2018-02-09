School tells 6th graders they can’t say no when asked to dance

A 6th grade Valentine’s Day dance at Kanesville Elementary in Utah, is raising some eyebrows, according to KTSU.

A mom says she is concerned after her daughter’s 6th grade teacher told her class that she cannot say “no” if a boy asks her to dance at the upcoming event.

Prior to the dance, which is voluntary, students are told to fill out a card selecting five people they’d like to dance with. The administration says if there’s someone on the card the student feels uncomfortable with then the student is encouraged to speak up.

The school says the practice is to teach kids to be inclusive and promote kindness, but parents think it sends a bad message that girls can’t say no.

Author: KTSU via CNN