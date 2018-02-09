Road closures for Edison Festival of Light Junior Parade

A number of roads will shut down Sunday due to the Edison Festival of Light Junior Parade, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Police will make the following closures starting at noon:

The ramp off the Caloosahatchee Bridge into downtown.

All roads north of Second Street to the river between Jackson and Monroe Streets.

Edwards Drive.

Bay Street.

First Street and Second Street will be closed from Monroe Street (West end) to Lee Street (East end).

Attendees are advised to arrive at the parade prior to 12 p.m. Parking garages are expected to open before the parade begins, but will close during the parade.