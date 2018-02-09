Retirement community prepares for annual Mardi Gras event

A community hit hard by Hurricane Irma five months ago is making its comeback.

It took weeks for water to recede from Bonita Springs retirement community Citrus Park. And while it’s still rebuilding, the community is moving forward with a favorite tradition.

In a few days, Citrus Park will be shining bright with their annual Mardi Gras event. But the scars from Irma still remain.

“My home got hit hard. It took the roof off and the home was destroyed and I had nothing left,” said resident Marsha Crafton.

“It was bad. I mean they used boats to go on the streets. So many people lost everything,” added Joanne Wisel-Gibbs.

The 55-plus RV and mobile home park was mostly underwater for weeks after the hurricane. Many homes were destroyed or damaged.

Now, five months later, there are signs of recovery…and a little fun.

“That’s the Mardi Gras and it’s a lot of fun,” Crafton said. “All the ball teams and streets and everyone in the community, they all get involved with it.”

Organizers expect over 350 people will participate in the 34th annual Mardi Gras in Citrus Park. To attend, you need to be allowed into the park by someone who lives there.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Erica Brown