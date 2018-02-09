Photos: Suspects of recent SWFL robberies

The majority of recent armed robberies at multiple businesses across Lee County are connected, according to Trish Routte, a spokesperson for Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

“We are officially linking 8 of the 10 to the same crew,” Routte said in an email.

The armed robberies have been happening for nearly two weeks, with first reports on Jan. 25. The suspects have taken money, checks, electronics, as well as other items.

The gloves appear to be a factor, as they were used in several robberies, Routte said.

Anonymous tips can be submiited to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-700-TIPS, online or via the P3Tips mobile app.

“…We just need them to do the right thing for the victims, and for our community as a whole, and come forward with what they know,” Routte said.

But the search continues for all the suspects involved in recent robberies throughout Southwest Florida.

