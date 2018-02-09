Military exercise takes place at Buckingham Airfield in Lee County

The 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade began a defense training exercise on Friday.

The exercise is expected to continue through Sunday at Buckingham Airfield on Homestead Road.

Nearby residents should expect to see military vehicles and an increase in non-military aircraft flying overhead.

“Linking our radar systems to our other missile systems is a very unique process that we have to do and getting that pulled together is much more important sometimes than it is going out and shooting stuff,” said Lt. Robert Harrison.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

