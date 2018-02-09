Suspect sought in Fort Myers armed robbery

Two suspects are at large after an armed robbery Friday night on Cleveland Avenue, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The robbery happened around 8:20 p.m. at A&E La Numero on 11530 South Cleveland Avenue, crime stoppers said.

The suspect entered the store, used a table to jump over a partial wall and demanded money from the victims at gunpoint, crime stoppers said. After the victims handed over their cash, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a man with light green eyes, about 5’8″, approximately 160 to 170 pounds, crime stoppers said. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black long sleeved shirt, black pants, gloves with gray tops and red palms with no designs.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. All callers will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Writer: Erica Brown