Collier woman accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend found not guilty

A woman was found not guilty Friday of second-degree murder charges for a 2014 case.

Lisa Troemner was accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Trevor Smith, with a kitchen knife in December 2014.

Troemner reportedly attempted to hurt herself after stabbing Smith, deputies said. She later ran to a nearby 7-11 covered in blood where the convenience store clerk called 911.

