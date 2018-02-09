1 firefighter hurt, cats killed in Naples apartment fire

A massive fire Thursday night left families with nowhere to go in Naples. One of the firefighters on the scene was even taken to the hospital after a fall.

And the people who live in the complex can’t come back to collect anything salvageable because the building is now deemed unsafe.

The fire tore through four apartments, but people only lived in two of the units.

Greater Naples Fire District says the firefighter who was injured is now recovering at home and out of the hospital. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

But not everyone was as fortunate.

At least two cats died from smoke inhalation in one of the apartments.

Fire crews believe the blaze started near a crawl space connecting all of the units. The fire is still under investigation, and no official cause has been released yet.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Erica Brown