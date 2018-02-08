Project Hope helps those still recovering after Hurricane Irma

Homeowners are still in need of help five months after Hurricane Irma struck.

Many homes are still in shambles, and families are struggling to cope with their losses.

Sara Comito is the outreach coordinator with Project Hope in Lee County, where Hurricane Irma took a toll both physically and mentally.

“We don’t want to minimize the emotional impact. That’s our main focus,” Comito said.

That’s why she and her colleagues have been going out into the community since January to offer a listening ear and see how they can help.

“We’ve got about a dozen team members here in Lee County, 12 more in Collier, and another team down in the Keys helping Monroe County,” Comito said.

AJ Aboujaoude helps run a Jack’s Market in Lehigh Acres.

Project Hope recently surprised the store with a big thank you for bringing the community together after the storm.

“I think it’s awesome. Unbelievable,” Aboujaoude said.

The project provides an emotional boost to the community. But many people are not out of the woods just yet.

The Project Hope team will be in SWFL until Sept. 30. If you need someone to talk to as you work through recovery, you should contact them via Facebook or call 239-260-7302.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Erica Brown