Dog shot, killed in Cape Coral after LCSO deputy sustains bite

A pit bull was shot and killed Wednesday after a deputy was bitten at a home on Biscayne Drive, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on the 1100 block of Biscayne Drive in reference to an open front door, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. Two pit bulls left the home and ran towards the deputies.

One deputy tried to hide behind a car to protect himself, but the dog bit the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy then shot and killed the dog.

The severity of the deputy’s injuries were unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina