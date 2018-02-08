City needs help from local businesses to improve MLK Blvd

The city of Fort Myers wants to expand on Martin Luther King Blvd, but they need help doing it. They’re looking to add businesses to the area to help generate revenue.

City leaders are currently meeting to review the proposed expansion.

For an area that hasn’t seen significant development in decades, the idea of transformation is refreshing.

The area in question would be the Dunbar/Michigan District and a portion of the Eastwood Village Redevelopment District.

Since the establishment of these redevelopment areas in 2006, the city hasn’t seen tax revenues from them. If the boundaries are expanded, leaders say the tax revenues or funds generated can be put back into the community.

“I think that’s a good idea. We just need to keep in mind that there are many entrepreneurs out there and small businesses that want to participate in this venture,” said Mattie Shoemaker Young.

But others fear they won’t be included at all.

“Understand that sooner or later they’re gonna be pushing all of them out of there,” said Dunbar resident William Frazier.

And many more just hope this discussion leads to action.

“We’ve had so many of these meetings before. I’m just hoping that this is not just another meeting where we’re meeting to meet and voice our concerns and nothing ever happens,” Young said.

The workshop runs until 7:30 p.m. If you couldn’t make the meeting tonight, this is just the first of three this month.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Erica Brown