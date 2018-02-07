Ready, set, go: Planning, preparation tips ahead of fire season

Southwest Florida residents living near a wooded area are encouraged to plan and prepare ahead of fire season.

It’s up to homeowners to thoroughly protect their family, home and property in case of a wildfire emergency, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services offers a personal wildfire action plan called “Ready, Set, Go!” which includes the following categories:

Wildland urban interface.

What is defensible space

Making your home fire resistant.

Get set- prepare your family.

As the fire approaches checklist.

Go early checklist.

Your own wildfire action plan.

Rural residents and ranchers.

More: SWFL residents encouraged to create wildfire evacuation plan

Writer: Katherine Viloria