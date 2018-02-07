New apartment complex in Cape Coral to bring in 1,300 units

An 82-acre untouched forest off Embers Parkway will soon turn into a massive apartment complex.

Some nearby residents, like Pamela Stiles, said the view of the forest near Chiquita Boulevard and Pine Island Road is the reason they moved in.

“There’s ponds back there, big ponds fish everything,” Stiles said.

But soon, the forest will turn into Embers Apartments, with nearly 1,300 units.

“Too crowded, too crowded. It’s like being in Miami, New York City, it’s crazy,” nearby resident Miguel Garcia said.

In a release, the commercial real estate firm for the property called the construction a “tremendous opportunity.”

It’s unclear when construction will begin.

