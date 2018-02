LCSO: 1 killed in ‘workplace accident’ at Batista Farms in Fort Myers

One person was killed Wednesday after a “workplace accident” at Batista Farms, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at 19490 South Tamiami Trail, deputies said. OSHA has been notified of the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

The circumstances leading up to the death remain unclear.

