Wings of Freedom tour displays warbird planes in Fort Myers

World War II veterans in Southwest Florida are getting a special visit from the warbirds, a fleet of airplanes flown in the war.

The Collings Foundation is showcasing restored World War II planes including a working B-24 bomber plane. Over 19,000 B-24s were built, and they’ve got the last flying model in the world, according to the Collings Foundation.

“We do get quite a few people who actually flew on this type of airplane. They just haven’t been in this airplane since 1945,” said Carl Reese, one of the B-24 pilots.

WINK News reporter Hayley Milon got to ride along in the B-24 to get a bird’s eye view of the experience.

The planes will be on display at Page Field from Feb. 5 through Feb. 8. To read more about show hours, visit their website.