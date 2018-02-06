Fort Myers
SWFL residents encouraged to create wildfire evacuation plan
Having an evacuation plan set ahead of fire season can be crucial for Southwest Florida residents living near a wooded area.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services explains an “evacuation plan is more than a description of how to get out of the house.” A complete plan includes the following:
- An escape route.
- A family meeting place.
- Instructions for children.
- Steps to make your house as fireproof as possible.
- Plans for a fast getaway.
- Provisions for pets.
For tips to fireproof your home, ensure a fast getaway and take care of pets, click here.