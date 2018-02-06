SWFL residents encouraged to create wildfire evacuation plan

Having an evacuation plan set ahead of fire season can be crucial for Southwest Florida residents living near a wooded area.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services explains an “evacuation plan is more than a description of how to get out of the house.” A complete plan includes the following:

An escape route.

A family meeting place.

Instructions for children.

Steps to make your house as fireproof as possible.

Plans for a fast getaway.

Provisions for pets.

For tips to fireproof your home, ensure a fast getaway and take care of pets, click here.