FFS
Fort Myers

SWFL residents encouraged to create wildfire evacuation plan

Published: February 6, 2018 2:53 PM EST

Having an evacuation plan set ahead of fire season can be crucial for Southwest Florida residents living near a wooded area.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services explains an “evacuation plan is more than a description of how to get out of the house.” A complete plan includes the following:

  • An escape route.
  • A family meeting place.
  • Instructions for children.
  • Steps to make your house as fireproof as possible.
  • Plans for a fast getaway.
  • Provisions for pets.

For tips to fireproof your home, ensure a fast getaway and take care of pets, click here.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media