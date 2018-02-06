What products can kill flu virus in your home

Flu season isn’t over yet in Florida.

Aside from getting the flu vaccine, you can protect yourself from the virus by cleaning your home.

Here is a list of household cleaning products that can kill the virus:

chlorine

hydrogen peroxide

detergents (soap)

iodophors (iodine-based antiseptics)

alcohols

You can also visit the CDC guide for tips to use these products correctly.

Despite a small drop in flu cases this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that flu season will still last a few more weeks. So far, 53 children have died from the flu.

The CDC recommends that if you haven’t gotten the flu vaccine, you should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Writer: Emily Luft