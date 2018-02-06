Naples man accused of grabbing woman’s buttock at Fresh Market

A 19-year-old man is accused of grabbing a woman’s buttock at the Fresh Market, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Calvin James Cadet, of Naples, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of battery, deputies said. His bond was set at $10,000.

A 61-year-old woman noticed Cadet standing near her car at the Lowe’s parking lot, deputies said. The woman got into her car and drove to the Fresh Market off Tamiami Trail East.

As the woman walked towards the store, witnesses said they saw Cadet catch up to the woman, grab her butt, and then skip away.

“That’s a very strange thing to happen in Naples in the Fresh Market,” Naples shopper Theresa Gantner said.

Cadet was later found inside the bathroom of the Staples next door to the Fresh Market, deputies said.

“He could’ve taken her and put her in his car, or in her car. You just have to be careful,” Naples shopper Sandra said.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Katherine Viloria