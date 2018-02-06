Three candidates selected as new Naples City Council members

Naples residents elected three new city council members Tuesday evening.

Design review board member Mitchell L. Norgart was defeated by incumbent candidate and vice mayor Linda Penniman, planning board member and former city council member Gary Price and business owner Terry Hutchison.

There was a 25 percent voter turnout. The polls closed at 7 p.m.

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office posted preliminary election results here.

