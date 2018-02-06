Multiple brush fires in North Port believed to be arson

The Florida Forest Service put up “arsonist wanted posters” Tuesday along Orlando Boulevard in North Port.

Five brush fires sparked Monday night leaving neighbors on high alert. While most of the fires were small, officials believe some of them had the potential to cause a lot of damage based on their locations.

“I’m kind of worried because, I mean houses might be destroyed and property and that’s really worrying,” nearby resident Hugo Rodriguez said.

The Florida Forest Service along with law enforcement have been patrolling the area from the ground and the air searching for possible serial arsonists.

“I’d rather have them turned in now before someone’s hurt or killed or structure lost,” said Patrick Mahoney, Florida Forestry Service.

More: Another suspicious fire in Port Charlotte under investigation

Reporter: Kristi Gross

