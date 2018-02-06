Collier to crack down on red light runners, aggressive drivers

Red light runners and aggressive drivers on Collier County roads beware.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office will work to increase patrols at busy intersections in an effort enforce safe driving practices.

Ashley Strayface, a driver on Southwest Florida roads, said she’s nervous when driving and typically has her children sit in the back seat.

“It’s like going into a war zone every time you drive,” Strayface said.

Watch the video above as WINK News reporter Hannah Vogel breaks down the specific enforcement areas throughout Collier County.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina