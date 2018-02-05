Lee County schools to determine tax increase election date

A Lee County School District meeting will be held on Monday to determine when citizens can vote on a sales tax increase.

Lee County schools proposed a half-cent sales tax increase to boost school funding in January. The measure could bring in about $58 million dollars annually.

The board discussed a possible special election in May to vote on the tax measure. The special election would cost $880,000, according to the initiative.

The proposed special election raised concern from the community, according to Superintendent Gregory K. Adkins.

The superintendent recommends that the schools sales tax referendum be put on the general election ballot in November, according to his statement.

Writer: Emily Luft