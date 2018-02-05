Collier County deputy arrested on child abuse charges

Collier County deputy Derek Holden was arrested and now faces child abuse charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Holden is currently on leave pending an investigation into policies that might have been violated, according to the report.

The report stated that Holden may have been intoxicated during the incident, which took place at a residence. He allegedly shoved the victim, who is a minor, after a verbal argument.

The victim did not sustain any injuries. Holden faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm.