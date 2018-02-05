Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘special traffic enforcement locations’

Charlotte County drivers could soon begin noticing increased patrols and traffic stops at crash-prone intersections.

Katie Heck, a spokesperson for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, said there’s been a spike in crashes involving distracted driving across the county.

“It’s really just education of the public to be a little bit more aware when they’re approaching those intersections,” Heck said.

Watch the video above for more from WINK News reporter Kristi Gross on the specific traffic locations.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Rachel Ravina