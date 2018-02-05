Cape Coral mom arrested for DUI, drugs with child in car

A woman accused of driving under the influence and possessing drugs with a child in the car was arrested Friday, according to a Cape Coral Police Department arrest report.

An officer responded around 8:20 p.m. Friday to the Cape Christian Fellowship parking lot on 2110 Chiquita Blvd. S. after receiving a call that a woman told the caller “she was possessed by demons,” according to the report.

The woman, later identified as Dana M. Foster, 27, was in a car with her daughter, but said she was fine and getting snacks, but wanted to speak with a pastor, according to the report.

The officer observed Foster being “very fidgety and couldn’t sit still,” and appeared to be under the influence, according to the report. The officer asked her to step out of the car and complete several field sobriety tests.

Foster cited stress as to why she couldn’t stand still during the evaluations, but she was unable to complete them, according to the report.

Foster was arrested for DUI, according to the report. Officers found 1.3 grams of marijuana and loose marijuana in her car, as well as two pills in her back pocket.

Foster faces charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and DUI unlawful blood alcohol of .15 or with a person under the age of 18 in the car, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest sheet. Bail has been set at $10,500.

Foster also faces a probation violation charge, but bail has not been set.

A current booking photo was not made available at this time.

Writer: Rachel Ravina