Armed robbers target two businesses Sunday night

Armed men robbed two Lehigh Acres stores overnight, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The two robberies make a total of eight robberies in Lee County in the past two weeks.

The first incident happened at 11:50 p.m. Sunday at a Mobil gas station at 233 Joel Boulevard, according to Crime Stoppers. The on-duty clerk witnessed two armed men in masks approach the front door. The store was locked for the night and the suspects gave up and left on foot headed eastbound.

At 2:25 a.m., two men entered a 7-Eleven at 1626 Meadow Rd. The suspects were armed with handguns and demanded cash from the registers, Crime Stoppers said. The clerk was only able to open one register and handed over money.

After one of the suspects threatened the employee, he handed over the remaining two registers in fear for his life, Crime Stoppers said.

Both suspects are described as approximately 6’0” with a thin build. They both wore all dark clothing and masks.

Anyone with any information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Below is a gallery of surveillance photos from the string of robberies.

Writer: Emily Luft