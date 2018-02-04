Police: Florida mother fatally stabs her 2-year-old son

Police say a Florida woman fatally stabbed her 2-year-old son before attempting to kill herself.

In an emailed statement, Miami-Dade Police Detective Robin Pinkard said 911 dispatchers received a call early Sunday about a suicidal woman who had stabbed herself and her child.

According to investigators, the caller said an unknown person drove the woman and the boy to Homestead Hospital.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. Pinkard said his mother was listed in critical condition.

Author: AP