Brush fires close two roads in Charlotte County

There are multiple brush fires burning off El Jobean Road, according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Dee Hawkins.

One of the fires is burning off of Jacobs Street. The other fire is burning on Biscayne Drive. Both roads are closed to traffic, Hawkins said.

Along with Charlotte County Fire teams, additional support from Englewood, North Port, Boca Grande and Lee County have been called in to help.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a red older model four-door vehicle believed to be in connection with the brush fires.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 941-639-2101 immediately or 911.

WINK News viewer Jordan Bellar captured video of a chopper getting water to work to extinguish the flames:

Drivers should avoid those areas, as there is heavy smoke in the air.

