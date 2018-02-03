Woman in critical injury after bicycle crash in Collier County

A 57-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash Friday afternoon on Davis Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Maria Malfitano, 57, of Naples, was riding a bicycle on the crosswalk, heading east on Davis Boulevard approaching Kings Way, the FHP said. A 2015 Lexus GX460, being driven by Cheryl June Pohl, 72, of Naples, was traveling northbound in the outside lane of Kings Way, crossing the intersection.

Malfitano failed to stop at the pedestrian control signal and struck the 2015 Lexus GX460, the FHP said. Malfitano was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

Pohl did not sustain any injuries, the FHP said. The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: Katherine Viloria