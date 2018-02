Vehicle crash closed two lanes on I-75 in Naples Saturday

A serious crash closed the right and center lanes of I-75 northbound between Pine Ridge Road and Vanderbilt Beach Road in Naples.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Traffic was backed up for several miles, but the scene has been cleared.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident was listed as a vehicle on fire.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported.