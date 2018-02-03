Fort Myers
Sun & clouds, breezy for Saturday
There will be a high of 76 degrees with a mostly sunny sky and breezy conditions for Saturday, according to WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang.
“You can leave your umbrellas at home, because there is no rain expected for today,” Silverang said. “But we could see a few passing showers on Sunday.”
View an hourly forecast here.
Heading to #ArtFest in #FortMyers today? Here's the #weather you can expect! pic.twitter.com/xiwVUSmF4d
— Channing Frampton (@ChanningWINK) February 3, 2018