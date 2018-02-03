Fort Myers

Sun & clouds, breezy for Saturday

Published: February 3, 2018 6:42 AM EST
Updated: February 3, 2018 6:43 AM EST

There will be a high of 76 degrees with a mostly sunny sky and breezy conditions for Saturday, according to WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang.

“You can leave your umbrellas at home, because there is no rain expected for today,” Silverang said. “But we could see a few passing showers on Sunday.”

View an hourly forecast here.

 

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media