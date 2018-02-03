Police arrest man for kidnapping threat to singer at Orlando concert

Orlando police arrested a man after they say he made threats against singer Lana Del Rey.

The singer was set to perform at the Amway Center in Orlando on Feb. 2. The threats were made by Michael Hunt, 43, of Riverview. Detectives considered the information a credible threat and made the arrest.

When Hunt was taken into custody, he was one block away from the venue and was carrying tickets to the concert and a knife.

At no point did he make contact with the performer.

Hunt was taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated stalking and attempted kidnapping.