Published: February 3, 2018 6:30 PM EST
Updated: February 3, 2018 6:31 PM EST

NAPLES

Humane Society of Naples helps 100,000th pet get adopted

Published: February 3, 2018 6:30 PM EST
Updated: February 3, 2018 6:31 PM EST

One lucky dog got to be the 100,000th animal to be adopted from the Humane Society of Naples Saturday. Check out some photos of the happy moment below.

Laura Cecil Photography