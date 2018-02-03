Fiery crash in Lehigh Acres the result of reckless driving

A serious crash that sent a family to the hospital is the result of reckless driving, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of Lee Blvd and Curtis Ave.

Juan Alberto Luna, 41, of Lehigh Acres, was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang along Lee Blvd. Luna’s vehicle collided with the rear of a Toyota SUV, according to the accident report. Luna was travelling at high speeds when the crash occurred.

Upon impact, the SUV caught fire and rolled over onto a surrounding lawn.

Multiple witnesses say Luna was racing other drivers that were not involved in the collision, officials say.

Luna now faces charges of reckless driving.

The SUV was carrying a family. Three adult passengers suffered injuries. There were also four pediatric patients, with the youngest being 5 years old. All were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries.