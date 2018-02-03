Cape Coral grad to make Super Bowl debut Sunday

Suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the Super Bowl will be a familiar face to our area.

Southwest Florida native Jaylen Watkins is playing in the biggest game of his career. And football runs deep in his family.

Other than Jaylen, there are three other members of his family who have been drafted into the NFL, including Ram wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Many of his family members have made the trip to Minneapolis for the game. And it’s all part of a big payback years in the making.

It’s obvious that Jaylen’s family has had a lot to do with where he is.

“Whether it was camps, combines, anything that I needed they made sure that I was convenienced,” Watkins said.

And this Sunday when Jaylen and the Eagles take on the Patriots, he’ll have a chance to give back to his family.

“Now I’m here and I’m able to repay them by giving them the experience of being in a super bowl and attending playoff games,” he said.

While he may not have the name recognition as some of his teammates, his family says he’s always been a natural-born leader.

Tune in to see him make his Super Bowl debut Sunday night.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Writer: Erica Brown