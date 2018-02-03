Fort Myers
ArtFest to draw creativity, crowds in Fort Myers
Art enthusiasts can enjoy exceptional art, entertainment, food and activities for the whole family this weekend at ArtFest.
Southwest Florida’s premier art festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the waterfront in historic downtown Fort Myers.
Attendees can discover original art by more than 200 artists. Admission is free.
Heading to #ArtFest in #FortMyers today? Here's the #weather you can expect! pic.twitter.com/xiwVUSmF4d
— Channing Frampton (@ChanningWINK) February 3, 2018