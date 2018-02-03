ArtFest to draw creativity, crowds in Fort Myers

Art enthusiasts can enjoy exceptional art, entertainment, food and activities for the whole family this weekend at ArtFest.

Southwest Florida’s premier art festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the waterfront in historic downtown Fort Myers.

Attendees can discover original art by more than 200 artists. Admission is free.

