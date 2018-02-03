Fort Myers

ArtFest to draw creativity, crowds in Fort Myers

Published: February 3, 2018 6:57 AM EST
Updated: February 3, 2018 7:02 AM EST

Art enthusiasts can enjoy exceptional art, entertainment, food and activities for the whole family this weekend at ArtFest.

Southwest Florida’s premier art festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the waterfront in historic downtown Fort Myers.

Attendees can discover original art by more than 200 artists. Admission is free.

For more information, click here. 

Map via ArtFest Fort Myers website.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media