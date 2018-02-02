Police cracking down on speeding after child hit on Cape Coral street

Police are focusing on speeding in one Cape Coral neighborhood after a car ran over a little boy.

Dash cam video caught the car driving wildly out of control after it hit the child. It happened around two weeks ago.

Cape police say they’ve focused on traffic patrols in the neighborhood after the incident.

A neighbor who saw the terrifying moment called 911 and chased after the driver, who police say is 30-year-old Ashley Wood.

The boy was rushed to the hospital as a good Samaritan led police to the driver accused of leaving him on the side of the road.

The mother of the child who was hit says he is on the mend and just celebrated his birthday.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Erica Brown