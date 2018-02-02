Death of man found in Naples lake ruled as accidental drowning

The death of a 25-year-old man found floating in a lake was ruled as an accidental drowning, according to the Naples Police Department.

A passerby found the body of Jacques L. Saintil Jr. in a lake around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 near the Naples Municipal Airport, police said.

Saintil Jr. was the passenger in a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 23 at the intersection of Radio Road and Airport Pulling Road, police said. The driver of the vehicle told police Saintil Jr. fled the scene on foot after the crash and dived into the lake where his body was later found.

