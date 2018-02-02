LEHIGH ACRES

Witnesses: Racing drivers slam into family’s SUV

Published: February 2, 2018 7:15 PM EST
Updated: February 2, 2018 10:37 PM EST

A serious traffic crash with injuries closed a portion of Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. The crash happened around Curtis Avenue North on Friday night.

According to witnesses at the scene, drivers racing at high speeds slammed into a family’s SUV, sending them to the hospital.

The exact circumstances leading up to the crash and the extent of any injuries involved are unclear at this time.

