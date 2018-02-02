As complaints rack up against floor company, former employee says he hasn’t been paid

A former employee with Bonita Springs Floor Covering contacted WINK News after seeing our story about customers complaining.

More: Remodeling nightmare for some customers of Bonita Springs Flooring Company

“The guy is a crook. Really, he’s just a crook,” said the former employee who asked to remain anonymous. He also claims every time he asked the company President, Chris Pascale, for his paycheck, all he got was excuses.

“He was saying, ‘oh I’m with a client right now, I’m with a client,’ and then he said, ‘oh well I’ll wire transfer it to you.’ Nothing. And he just kept putting it off and putting it off.”

Customers tell us those responses are similar to what Pascale told them.

“I called and emailed for probably over two weeks, didn’t hear anything,” said Maryann Galluccio of her experience hiring Bonita Springs Floor Covering.

“And it just kept going on and on and on,” said Maurice Bielicki of the excuses he received from Pascale.

This former employee says he felt bad for the customers, some who were out a lot more money than himself.

“I would always be constantly apologizing and that’s one of the reasons why I stayed with him as long as I could because I felt bad for the customers.”

Three people have filed lawsuits against the company and there are more than 20 complaints against them between the Better Business Bureau, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and our WINK News Call for Action office.

We tried to reach the president of Bonita Springs Floor Covering, Chris Pascale, a number of times, but have yet to have an actual conversation with him.

We checked on Thursday, February 1, and the door of his business was locked and a note said they were short office staff due to the flu.

Reporter: Michelle Kingston

