Clinics prepare for huge weekend turnout for free flu shots

The Center for Disease Control says one out of every 14 visits to the doctor is for flu-like symptoms. That’s the highest level since the Swine Flu pandemic in 2009.

Officials are encouraging people to get the flu shot, but they want to avoid what happened in Collier County last weekend—long lines and not enough vaccines.

Two more flu clinics are set for this weekend.

Officials are hoping to help battle those lines with 2,000 available vaccines this weekend—more than double what they gave out last weekend.

Gail Healy is finally enjoying some time at the dog park after spending more than 10 days couped up inside with the flu.

‘We were both sick. My husband had to go to the ER and a couple days later I got it really bad,” Healy said.

She says they both got the flu shot early in the season, but fears how much worse it could have been if they didn’t.

Doctors recommend everyone gets the shot. While it’s less effective on certain strains this year, it can still help speed up your recovery.

Another important precaution—keeping your hands clean!

Last weekend, the Collier County Health Department ran out of flu shots after doling out fewer than 700 vaccines. This week, officials ordered 2,000 in anticipation of large crowds because of flu season fears.

If you want the flu shot but don’t have health insurance, it’s free at the clinic this weekend.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown