Charlotte County woman takes action after pit bulls attack her husband, dogs

Susan Greer is taking action after two pit bulls attacked her husband and dogs while they were out on a walk along Aegean Court.

Greer’s husband and dogs survived the attack back in November, but not without serious injuries.

“My husband had 16 puncture wounds and lacerations, my female dog had 22 punctures wounds. She had three surgeries. My male dog had eight puncture wounds and had one surgery,” Greer said.

The terrifying experience encouraged Greer to take action. While Greer’s husband plans to sue the owner of the pit bulls, she is planning to change restrictions in her Deep Creek community.

Greer is also working to change the Charlotte County’s pet ordinance to try to prevent this from happening again.

“Having any animals on a leash as soon as you come out your door. Not your property, your door, because those dogs were on their property but then they came right off,” Greer said.

Another attack in Charlotte County made headlines in January after a pack of pit bulls pounced on a man and his dogs in Punta Gorda.

Greer feels this is a matter of public safety and she says the county is not doing enough to protect the community. Greer also wants the county to make it easier to classify dogs as “dangerous” after an attack.

The Deep Creek property owners association plans to vote on the new proposed pet restriction later this year.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Katherine Viloria