Cape Coral man reported missing

Cape Coral law enforcement are asking for the public’s assistance in looking for a missing man.

Adrian Gutierrez is missing and believed to be endangered, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Gutierrez is a 26-year-old male with brown hair, brown eyes and is 6’4″ and weighs approximately 215 lbs., according to the police. Gutierrez was last seen 2600 SW 1st Ave. in Cape Coral at approximately 5:30 am January 31.

Gutierrez left for work but never arrived, according to the police report. He was last seen driving a 2012 red Mercedes with tinted windows, bearing Florida plates #P02674.

If you have any information regarding his location, please call the Cape Coral Police Department immediately at 239-574-3223.