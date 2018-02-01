Hendry County teacher arrested for drug possession

A Hendry County ESE teacher was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana and meth.

Patricia Danielle Pack worked at Labelle High School. The school district confirmed her arrest and suspended Pack, but she resigned. Pack was new to teaching in the school district, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Pack as a passenger in a car which contained evidence of marijuana products. She was also discovered with a bag of meth in her purse, according to the arrest report.

She now faces charges of marijuana and methamphetamine possession.