Punta Gorda set to demolish once-popular neighborhood park

A park in Punta Gorda in desperate need of repairs will not be rebuilt, according to city officials.

The city shut it down in 2007 due to the recession, and they say they have no plans to open it back up.

Empty shuffle board courts, basketball courts and a tennis court—all overrun with weeds—are all that’s left of South Punta Gorda Heights Park.

Starting Friday, the county will begin demolishing what’s left of the park.

The county cut services at the park during the recession, then blocked off access years ago, leaving it to deteriorate over time.

Now, because of the lack of upkeep, the facilities and equipment are a safety hazard so they have to tear it down.

“It’s sad because the kids in the neighborhood don’t have anywhere to go to play anymore and there was a lot of kids that went up there,” said neighbor Wilma Rittenhouse.

Other neighbors say they want the county to rebuild and restore the park to what it once was.

The only problem—it will cost $20,000 to tear down the park. Charlotte County says they have no immediate plans to revitalize the park in the future.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Erica Brown