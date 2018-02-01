Fort Myers considering multiple options for new bike path

A once-controversial bike path connecting US 41 and McGregor Blvd may soon be getting a second chance.

Fort Myers city leaders want to connect those two major roads, but it was shot down in the past. The old version of the path ran along Winkler Avenue. Neighbors in the area fought back against it because it went right up to their yards.

But this new route is gaining steam. It would run along Hill Avenue right next to the Fort Myers Country Club. It is one of four options being considered. The other options include a path along Jefferson or Winkler.

You can view all of the path options and project details right now and provide feedback here.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown