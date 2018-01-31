Suncoast Humane Society launches fundraising campaign to expand facility

The Suncoast Humane Society officially launched a fundraising campaign Wednesday to build a bigger and better facility.

Executive director Phil Snyder says the new shelter is necessary as they have outgrown their current facility on San Casa Drive, which has deteriorated over time and lacks essentials like heating and air for the animals.

The campaign aims to raise $10 million to fund the construction, according to Snyder.

“The whole shelter itself is going to be more humane, more comfortable and more friendly to customers and we’re going to be able to continue to help the animals and have our programs grow,” Snyder said.

Renderings show an updated facility on 11 acres, just down from the current location. It includes more kennels and more space for animals to roam and play.

“There’s a lot of animal lovers out there, a lot of generous people throughout our communities. We’re confident that this is going to be a success,” Snyder said.

Suncoast Humane Society is hoping to raise enough money to break ground within the next couple of years.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Katherine Viloria