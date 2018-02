New development to bring housing, businesses to Fort Myers

A brand new apartment complex, with several shops and more than 200 units are coming to Fort Myers.

Developers Land Quest is building Grand Central, the new apartment and shopping complex, along US 41, north of Boy Scout Drive.

Stores like Krispy Kreme and AT&T are already scheduled to be part of the development. The first store is expected to open by the end of 2018.

Reporter: Chris Grisby