Naples middle school teacher caught sending sexual messages in classroom

A middle school teacher was caught sending and receiving sexual messages while in his classroom.

In 2016, Samuel Chadwick, an orchestra and chorus teacher at East Naples Middle School was accused of accessing inappropriate online chat sites while working by three separate students, the report said.

According to the report, students say they saw Chadwick using chat sites, exchanging explicit messages and looking for sexual material during class hours. At the end of the last school year, Chadwick was moved to administrative duty for less than a month.

Parents are wondering why he was allowed to come back and teach their kids after last years incident.

“I guess I’ll have to have a meeting with the school and find out what’s going on because somebody like that should stay away from children altogether, and it’s a crime,” said concerned mother Pascal Nahhas.

Sixth-grader Ludine Nahhas says she noticed off behavior with Chadwick before.

“He was also bringing students into the other room,” Nahhas said. “He was never in the same room as us.”

Ludine also said she knew something was wrong when Chadwick recently stopped coming to class.

“We had a sub for one day, and now we have a permanent sub,” Ludine said. “That one day sub was telling us, ‘Oh, he (Chadwick) got fired.'”

Parents are now wondering why the school district didn’t notify them.

“They didn’t tell parents, but it got around,” Pascal said. “Besides what my daughter has told me, it’s not that the school made a call to let me know. I don’t know what exactly happened.”

East Naples Middle School confirms Chadwick is no longer an employee at the school.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Emily Ford